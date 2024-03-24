Next Article

The shipments are for batch one buyers

Rabbit R1 AI companion to start shipping next week

By Akash Pandey 02:36 pm Mar 24, 202402:36 pm

What's the story The vibrant orange Rabbit R1, which has been turning heads since its launch this year, is set to begin shipping on March 31. Rabbit, the company behind the product, has confirmed that the first round of US pre-orders will be sent out on this date. As per estimated delivery times, customers can expect to receive their orders around April 24.

Broader presence

Plans for pickup party in New York City

Alongside dispatching orders, Rabbit has also planned a pickup party for April 23 in New York City. This event is open to all buyers, regardless of their batch. Interested customers can attend it. More information about the party and the first deliveries will be released next week, offering further details for customers eagerly awaiting their new devices.

About the device

Rabbit R1 is a dedicated AI hardware

The Rabbit R1, revealed at CES 2024, has ignited interest and discussion about the place of dedicated AI hardware in an era dominated by smartphones. Promoted as a more practical AI assistant, the device can accompany users wherever they go. Its functionality is primarily driven by Perplexity's LLM, a San Francisco-based start-up. The device also features a physical scroll wheel and rotating camera, co-designed by Teenage Engineering. An animated bunny acts as its mascot.

Insights

Pre-orders sold out

Pre-orders for the $199 Rabbit R1 kicked off in January and rapidly sold out the initial batches of 10,000 devices each. Customers who secured orders from the first batch will soon receive their devices, while those who ordered later will have to wait several months. Currently, pre-orders are available for batch seven, providing another chance for interested buyers to get their hands on this innovative device.