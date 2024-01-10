This retro-looking AI gadget can automate your smartphone habits

Deliveries will commence in late March

Rabbit has launched the Rabbit r1, a unique device powered by Rabbit OS, which can control apps and processes on your existing phone. The company unveiled its first-of-its-kind device at CES 2024, featuring a large action model (LAM) that interacts with app interfaces and completes tasks just like a user would. Rabbit OS uses the LAM to perform various tasks, with task agents called "rabbits."

Rabbit OS is trained for mobile and desktop environments

The LAM in Rabbit OS can recognize "all mobile and desktop environments," allowing it to tackle a wide array of tasks. Rabbit emphasizes that its OS is not just a basic AI engine for simple tasks but can handle more complex ones too. It will be trained to work with "most popular apps" and will only function with user permission. A web portal named "rabbit hole" lets users choose which apps Rabbit OS can access, ensuring safety, security, and efficiency.

How does it work?

Rabbit OS can send your messages, control music, buy groceries, and more, all via a single interface, without balancing apps and logins. The r1's on-screen interface comprises a series of category-based cards, for different functions. The device also offers a dedicated training mode. Using it, users can teach the gadget how to do something, and it should be able to repeat the action on its own in the future.

A look at the technical specifications

To power the new LAM and OS, Rabbit introduced the r1 hardware companion. It is a compact square device with a 2.88-inch screen, push-to-talk button, navigation wheel, and 360-degree rotating camera. Created in partnership with Teenage Design Engineering, the r1 is inspired by the Tamagotchi and sports a "Luminous Orange" color. Inside, it packs a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. A SIM slot enables internet connectivity on the go.

Availability and pricing

Priced at $199 (around Rs. 16,544), the Rabbit r1 is an intriguing standalone cellular-capable device. It remains to be seen if the LAM and OS can deliver on their promises, but Rabbit seems dedicated to improvement. The r1 is now available for purchase in the US via the company's website, with shipments expected to start in late March. The company hopes to beat Humane's AI Pin to market.