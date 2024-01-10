Garena Free Fire MAX releases codes for January 10

By Pradnesh Naik 10:08 am Jan 10, 202410:08 am

With redeem codes, players can unlock a variety of in-game prizes such as skins, weapons, and character upgrades

Garena Free Fire MAX, an enhanced version of the Free Fire game, has released redeem codes for January 10. These free-to-use codes allow players to win various loot crates, diamond vouchers, and other rewards. After the Indian government banned the original game in 2021, Free Fire MAX quickly became popular amongst gamers on our shores. The daily redeemable codes offer in-game rewards without requiring any use of real money.

Codes are valid for a limited time

These codes are 12-digit alpha-numeric combinations that unlock a variety of in-game prizes, such as skins, weapons, and character upgrades. XZJZE25WEFJJ, EYH2W3XK8UPG, V427K98RUCHZ, FFCMCPSUYUY7E 31BBMSL7AK8G, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, MCPW3D28VZD6, ZZZ76NT3PDSH FFCMCPSJ99S3, GCNVA2PDRGRZ Notably, they are valid for a limited period, usually 12 to 18 hours from the time of release.

How to unlock in-game items?

To redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players should visit the game's official rewards redemption site and log in with their Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK ID credentials. Now, copy-paste any of the codes from today and click 'Confirm' to proceed. The rewards will appear in the in-game mail section, with gold or diamond rewards automatically added to the account wallet. Players can then use gold and diamond, the in-game currency, to purchase various items.