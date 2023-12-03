Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3

By Akash Pandey 10:18 am Dec 03, 202310:18 am

Some codes may not work due to server restrictions

Garena regularly shares exclusive redeem codes with the Free Fire MAX community, giving players a chance to snag in-game cosmetics without spending diamonds. On Sunday (December 3), players can use fresh redeem codes to grab room cards, gloo wall, skins, in-game weapons, and a lot more. However, keep in mind that the codes might have an expiration date, limited usage, and server restrictions.

Codes have limited redemption timeframe

It is important to remember that some Free Fire MAX redeem codes might not work due to server restrictions and unknown expiration dates. If this happens, it is best to wait for Garena to release fresh codes for the popular battle royale game. Keep an eye on official announcements and updates for the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes and other in-game goodies. Also, be sure to follow the redemption process properly to claim your free items without any hiccups.

Redeem codes for December 3

Here are the codes for Sunday (December 3). If a player misses out today, they will have to wait for a fresh list to come out. FFICJGW9NKYT, XUW3FNK7AV8N, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FFCMCPSBN9CU FFBBCVQZ4MWA, FFYUFJU778SU7YTG, FUTYJT5I78OI78F2, F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI FBVYHDNEKe46O5IT, FUGYHVBC9XMS8UE4, FDYGTH6R567UE56K, FYUJT67U6JT67UTH FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU, FV7YFHDN4M496LYP, F6T78KJHGSERFF87, FRT5HYR56JU65Y4E FUYFTHUJR67URYH4, F7UJT7UKYI67U34S, FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI, FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK FYHR6TYHJ67YJ7TC, F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57, FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3

How to unlock in-game rewards

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, players need to visit the rewards redemption site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and follow a few simple steps. First, log in using the option linked to your in-game ID (Facebook, Google, or X). Guest accounts must be connected to one of these platforms to use the codes. Then, enter the code accurately in the text field and hit "Confirm." If all goes well, rewards will appear in your in-game mail section.