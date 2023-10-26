Free Fire MAX codes for October 26: Collect today's rewards

By Sanjana Shankar 09:11 am Oct 26, 202309:11 am

The redeem codes have a 12-18 hour expiration window

Garena Free Fire MAX, a renowned battle royale game, has unveiled new redeem codes for today. These codes grant players access to a slew of rewards including accessories, outfits, diamond vouchers, weapons, premium bundles, and more. The game's lobby consistently remains bustling due to its variety of events and campaigns that are updated weekly, ensuring players have minimal wait time and a delightful gaming experience. To obtain these complimentary rewards, players can utilize the redeem codes listed below.

Redeem codes offer various in-game items

Players are required to enter the alphanumeric codes on the official Free Fire MAX redemption website to receive their rewards. However, there are specific rules to follow when using these codes. The codes have a 12-18 hour expiration window. Although there is no maximum limit to the number of codes a player can redeem, they must ensure not to use the same code more than once.

Today's redemption codes

The redemption codes for October 26 are as follows: MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFCMCPSJ99S3, XZJZE25WEFJJ, FFCMCPSUYUY7E. MCPW3D28VZD6, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, HNC95435FAGJ, FFCMCPSEN5MX. ZZZ76NT3PDSH, EYH2W3XK8UPG, UVX9PYZV54AC, V427K98RUCHZ. NPYFATT3HGSQ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, BR43FMAPYEZZ. Some codes may be region-specific, so players should attempt to claim as many as possible to avoid missing out on complimentary items.

How to claim Free Fire MAX redeem codes

To redeem the codes, players must follow these steps: Head to the game's official rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Input any of the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. A notification will appear indicating whether the redemption was successful or not. If successful, the rewards will be displayed in the mail section within 24 hours.