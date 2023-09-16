Garena Free Fire MAX codes for September 16

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for September 16

Written by Akash Pandey September 16, 2023

Garena Free Fire MAX has been gaining traction among Indian gamers (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has captured the attention of Indian gamers with its intuitive gameplay, impressive graphics, and unique characters. It delivers a battle royale experience that keeps players engaged and entertained. Designed to provide an immersive experience, it has become a popular alternative in the absence of Free Fire. The game offers exciting rewards, including diamond vouchers, weapon skins, and crates, which can be obtained using limited-time redemption codes. Here are the codes for Saturday (September 16).

Check out the codes

The Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Saturday (September 16) are listed below. Don't miss out on these limited-time offerings. FF7MJ31CXKRG, FFPO8BS5JW2D, PJNF5CQBAJLK, F7AC2YXE6RF2 FHLOYFDHE34G, XGW4FNK7ATON, 67IBBMSL7AK8G, FEICJGW9NKYT KEYVGQC3CT8Q, FVRTNJ45IT8U, F4BHK6LYOU9I, F767T1BE456Y FFCMCPSJ99S3, BR43FMAPYEZZ, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FAGTFQRDE1XCF, FFCMCPSBN9CU NPYFATT3HGSQ, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, ZZZ76NT3PDSH FFCMCPSEN5MX

How to redeem exciting rewards?

To redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes and claim rewards, follow these simple steps: Visit the game's redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in to your account using Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Enter a redeem code into the text box and click the confirm button. Rewards will appear in your mail section within 24 hours if the redemption is successful.

