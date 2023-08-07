Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's August 7 codes: How to redeem

August 07, 2023

The game is currently limited to Android OS (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX remains a top choice in the Android ecosystem. It offers a rewards redemption program that allows mobile gamers to unlock in-game items without spending real money. Every day, redeemable codes are made available for players on Indian servers, with each one being usable once per individual within a specific timeframe. Check out the codes for August 7.

Here are the codes for today

The Free Fire MAX codes for today ie. August 7 are listed here. Use them to earn rewards. FF7MUY4ME6SC, X99TK56XDJ4X, WEYVGQC3CT8Q, XZJZE25WEFJJ. EYH2W3XK8UPG, UVX9PYZV54AC, V427K98RUCHZ J3ZKQ57Z2P2P. GCNVA2PDRGRZ, MCPW3D28VZD6.

How to claim the codes?

Players must redeem the codes within 12-18 hours of release. Claiming multiple codes boosts winning chances, but using the same code twice is a no-go. To claim codes, visit the game's rewards redemption website and log in with Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK accounts. Rewards will show up in the mail section within 24 hours of successful redemption.