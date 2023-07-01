Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 1 codes: How to redeem

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 01, 2023 | 10:01 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX allows players to collect in-game items using diamonds—the gaming currency that can be obtained only by shelling out real money. Not every gamer is willing to invest resources. Hence, the creators have rolled out an alternative rewards collection strategy. Every day, new redeemable codes are published, which permit players to bag gaming accessories for free. Check out today's codes.

Why does this story matter?

Thanks to its improved graphics, Free Fire MAX﻿﻿ has attracted a massive Android user base. The game has clocked over 100 million downloads and a favorable rating of 4.2/5 on the Google Play Store. As a token of appreciation, the developers have brought in a rewards redemption program, via which redeemable codes are published daily, allowing players to unlock in-game items free of cost.

Guest IDs cannot be used for code redemption

To redeem codes in Free Fire MAX, gamers must use their official login information on the rewards redemption portal. Use of Guest IDs is not allowed. Only players on Indian servers can redeem the codes. The codes have a limited redemption timeframe, and they should be claimed before 18 hours of release. Also, they are valid only once per gamer.

These rewards are in store for players

Free Fire MAX codes are made up of 12-16 digit alphanumeric characters and can be redeemed only through the game's rewards redemption page. These codes aid gamers in collecting exclusive in-game rewards like gloo walls, diamonds, royale vouchers, premium bundles, weapon crates, pets, and more.

Here are the codes for July 1

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. July 1 have been listed below. FTNHJT7KJUXZA7Y, FTGBTNJGKIOB9UJ, FHFROTKJMULUYT5, FREDQF23H4R5GYT. FBZJUAYTRDV4BNJ, FTKGUCYXTGDHJ5T, F6Y7OIHBVNFRNMK, FOY9IGUF7YDRARE. FQD2CB4NHJRIG7Y, FGCBFMTY7UIHMDK, FER5JH6NBYNKGOI, FUXYTZ54AEDQC2B. FH3J4KI5TUYTVBC, FFDNJT6NMHLUKJ.

Follow these steps for code redemption

Head to the official rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, log in to your account using your Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. In the text box, enter a redeemable code, click on "Confirm," and then tap "Ok" to continue. Each successful redemption will permit gamers to bag a reward from the game's mail/notification shelf within 24 hours.