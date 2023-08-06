Technology

Google Pixel 7 is unbelievably cheaper on Flipkart: Check offers

Written by Akash Pandey August 06, 2023 | 05:41 pm 1 min read

The Pixel 7 houses Google's Titan M2 security chip

Google Pixel 7, originally priced at Rs. 59,999, is now available for just Rs. 45,999 on Flipkart. The amazing deal is due to Rs. 12,000 price drop and Rs. 2,000 bank-off. Additionally, customers can avail up to Rs. 47,000 exchange benefit. The discounts make it an attractive mid-range option for buyers, as it now competes with offerings like Nothing Phone (2) and OnePlus 11R.

The phone bears an impressive set of specifications

Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone gets Gorilla Glass Victus protection and an IP68 rating. It features 50MP (OIS) main and 12MP ultra-wide shooter. Up front, it has a 10.8MP camera. The phone boots Android 13. It uses a Tensor G2 chipset, and houses a 4,270mAh battery with 20W wired and 20W/12W proprietary/Qi wireless charging.

Should you buy the Pixel 7 in 2023?

The Pixel 7 is still a great option for consumers looking for a device in the upper-mid-range category. The phone offers a modern design, top-rated camera capabilities, and a stock Android experience. Additionally, it benefits from faster OS deliveries and some Pixel-exclusive features. If you've been hesitant to get the device due to its high price tag, now is the time to grab it.