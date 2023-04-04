Business

Walmart-backed PhonePe launches Pincode app in e-commerce push

Pincode is only available in Bengaluru initially (Photo cerdit: PhonePe)

PhonePe, India's leading UPI payment app, is making an e-commerce push. The Walmart-backed company has launched a hyperlocal, consumer-facing app dubbed Pincode. The app is powered by Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative by the government of India to democratize the e-commerce landscape. PhonePe recently separated from Flipkart, making it easier for the company to chart its own path.

The app offers 6 categories of products

Pincode is a buyer app. It focuses on hyperlocal commerce by working with local sellers. The app offers buyers options in six categories, including grocery, food, pharmaceuticals, electronics, home decor, and fashion. Initially, it will be only available in Bengaluru. PhonePe plans to extend the app's reach to different cities. People can have multiple carts at the same time in Pincode.