Technology

HONOR MagicBook 14 gets cheaper on Amazon: Here's the deal

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 16, 2022, 02:36 pm 2 min read

The MagicBook 14 comes with an all-day battery life

HONOR's MagicBook 14 stands among the most cost-effective laptops under the budget category. Notably, it is now selling with tempting discounts via Amazon. The device offers an all-metal body, a pop-up webcam, a built-in fingerprint scanner, Windows 11 (64-bit), and up to 11 hours of battery with 65W fast-charging support. Also, its thin and lightweight design makes it easy to carry. Here's the deal.

Everything you need to know about the deal

The MagicBook 14 (NobelM-WDQ9BHNE) bears a price tag of Rs. 65,999 for its ‎model, with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and 8GB/512GB configuration. On Amazon, the laptop is listed for Rs. 38,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 27,009. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 2,000 discount on select bank cards, and up to Rs. 12,900 discount in exchange for an old device.

The laptop is equipped with a pop-up web camera

The MagicBook 14 sports a thin and lightweight design, with an aluminum body, slim bezels, a power button-embedded fingerprint sensor, and a 720p pop-up camera. The laptop bears a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Anti-glare IPS LCD screen, with a 60Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, and TUV Rheinland's Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light certification. It measures 15.9mm in thickness and weighs 1.38kg.

It packs up to 512GB of SSD storage

The MagicBook 14 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5-5500U processor, paired with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit). It draws fuel from a 56Wh battery which supports 65W fast charging. The device houses a fan and heat pipe for improved heat dissipation.

The device comes with an HDMI port

For I/O, the MagicBook 14 includes two Type-A ports, a Type-C slot, an HDMI socket, and a 3.5mm universal jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptops include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6.