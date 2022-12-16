Technology

#DealOfTheDay: iPhone 14 is retailing at just Rs. 57,340

The iPhone 14 measures 7.8mm in thickness and weighs 172g

The iPhone 14 is selling at just Rs. 57,340 with discounts and exchange offers. If you are planning to upgrade from an iPhone 11 or older model, this is the right time. The device comes with 5G connectivity, a brighter display, a faster chipset, better cameras, and a long-lasting battery. It also gets multiple safety features. Here's everything you need to know.

Apple introduced the iPhone 14 in India at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB model. However, it is currently retailing at Rs. 78,740 on Amazon for its Purple, PRODUCT(RED), and Starlight colorways. Buyers can get Rs. 5,000 instant discount on purchases via HDFC Bank cards. An exchange offer of up to Rs. 16,400 is also applicable. All these pre-conditions reduce the price to Rs. 57,340.

The iPhone 14 gets a wide notch on the front for the selfie snapper and Face ID. On the rear, it has a dual camera arrangement. It sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, with a 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, 460ppi pixel density, HDR10 certification, 1,200-nits of maximum brightness, and Ceramic Shield protection. The device comes with IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

In the rear camera department, the iPhone 14 includes a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) primary lens and a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor, paired with an LED flash. On the front, it features a 12MP (f/1.9) camera with Auto Focus.

The iPhone 14 is backed by an A15 Bionic chipset, which comes paired with 6GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The handset is shipped with iOS 16. It draws fuel from a 3,279mAh battery which offers wired and wireless charging support. For connectivity, it includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.