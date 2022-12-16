Home / News / Technology News / #DealOfTheDay: iPhone 14 is retailing at just Rs. 57,340
Akash Pandey
Akash Pandey
Akash Pandey covers tech news at NewsBytes. With the experience of over three years, his work focuses on updates related to handsets and other tech gadgets. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Application from Sikkim Manipal University, Gangtok.