#DealOfTheDay: MSI Katana gaming laptop available with hefty discounts
A gaming laptop comes with better graphics rendering and thermal solutions than standard models. Taiwanese brand MSI primarily focuses on incorporating a top-tier hardware setup for an enhanced gaming experience. As a result, it ranks among the best gaming laptop makers on Amazon. If you've been looking for a device with fast processing speeds and performance, check out this deal on MSI Katana GF66.
On Amazon, the MSI Katana GF66 (12UD-640IN) gaming laptop with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12450H CPU and 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics costs Rs. 1,00,990 for its 16GB/512GB configuration. However, this model is currently available for purchase at Rs. 76,990 on the e-commerce platform, meaning a discount of Rs. 24,000. Additionally, buyers can also avail no-cost EMI options on select cards.
The MSI Katana gaming laptop series (including the MSI Katana GF66) is designed in collaboration with renowned illustrator Tsuyoshi Nagano. The GF66 gets narrow bezels, a red-backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. It sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device packs stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio.
The MSI Katana GF66 gaming laptop offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support for wireless connectivity. Talking about I/O, it includes a Type-C port, three Type-A sockets, an RJ45 port, and an HDMI slot. It comes with a built-in microphone.
The MSI Katana GF66 gaming laptop features a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12450H chipset, 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics, and Cooler Boost 5 architecture for better thermal performance. The laptop is equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 53Wh battery. The device is shipped with Windows 11 Home and comes pre-loaded with MSI Center.