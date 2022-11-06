Technology

#DealOfTheDay: MSI Katana gaming laptop available with hefty discounts

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 06, 2022, 02:10 pm 2 min read

The MSI Katana GF66 is equipped with two fans and six heat pipes

A gaming laptop comes with better graphics rendering and thermal solutions than standard models. Taiwanese brand MSI primarily focuses on incorporating a top-tier hardware setup for an enhanced gaming experience. As a result, it ranks among the best gaming laptop makers on Amazon. If you've been looking for a device with fast processing speeds and performance, check out this deal on MSI Katana GF66.

Details Everything to know about the deal

On Amazon, the MSI Katana GF66 (12UD-640IN) gaming laptop with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12450H CPU and 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics costs Rs. 1,00,990 for its 16GB/512GB configuration. However, this model is currently available for purchase at Rs. 76,990 on the e-commerce platform, meaning a discount of Rs. 24,000. Additionally, buyers can also avail no-cost EMI options on select cards.

Design and display The device gets a 144Hz LCD panel

The MSI Katana gaming laptop series (including the MSI Katana GF66) is designed in collaboration with renowned illustrator Tsuyoshi Nagano. The GF66 gets narrow bezels, a red-backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. It sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device packs stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio.

Information It is equipped with three Type-A ports

The MSI Katana GF66 gaming laptop offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support for wireless connectivity. Talking about I/O, it includes a Type-C port, three Type-A sockets, an RJ45 port, and an HDMI slot. It comes with a built-in microphone.

Internals The laptop packs 512GB of SSD storage

The MSI Katana GF66 gaming laptop features a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12450H chipset, 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics, and Cooler Boost 5 architecture for better thermal performance. The laptop is equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 53Wh battery. The device is shipped with Windows 11 Home and comes pre-loaded with MSI Center.