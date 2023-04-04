Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Dogecoin

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 04, 2023, 10:52 am 3 min read

BNB is down 0.03% from yesterday

Bitcoin has climbed 0.57% in the past 24 hours, trading at $27,818.80. It is 3.37% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.68% from yesterday and now trades at $1,805.24. It is up 5.40% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $537.92 billion and $217.46 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $309.53, down 0.03% from yesterday and 0.66% up from last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling down 2.86% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.69% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 3.36%) and $0.099 (up 22.79%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 2.95% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.37 (up 1.65%), $6.3993 (up 1.58%), $0.000011 (up 3.58%), and $1.10 (up 1.42%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is up 2.95% while Polka Dot has moved up by 8.23%. Shiba Inu is up 7.12% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 5.40%.

Here are today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Dogecoin, Solar, Injective, Chiliz, and THORChain. They are trading at $0.099 (up 22.80%), $0.88 (up 20.69%), $5.64 (up 14.67%), $0.11 (up 6.73%), and $1.50 (up 5.53%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.52%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Hedera, Quant, Stacks, XDC Network, and XRP. They are trading at $0.066 (down 5.08%), $122.47 (down 3.82%), $0.88 (down 3.18%), $0.044 (down 2.98%), and $0.44 (down 2.85%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $12.5 billion (up 69.52%) and $1.53 billion (up 117.20%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.73 billion which is up 134.97% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $17.05 (up 0.67%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $27,865.02 (up 0.53%), $7.25 (up 1.39%), and $5.90 (up 0.04%), respectively.

These are today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Decentraland, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.31 (up 1.23%), $4.91 (down 1.94%), $0.88 (down 3.19%), $0.55 (down 0.81%), and $1.08 (up 2%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.93 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.03 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $806.06 billion.