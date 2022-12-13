Entertainment

'Physics Wallah' series on Alakh Pandey: When, where to watch

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 13, 2022, 07:49 pm 2 min read

'Physics Wallah' will be released on December 15

The web series based on the life of famous physics teacher-YouTuber-edtech entrepreneur Alakh Pandey, titled Physics Wallah, is set to hit the OTT space soon. The series, which has six episodes, will be released exclusively on Amazon miniTV on Thursday (December 15). The news comes a few days after its trailer was dropped, which received a good response. Read on to know more.

Why does this story matter?

The series is based on Pandey, the founder and CEO of the popular edtech platform Physics Wallah.

Known for revolutionizing online education, Pandey's YouTube platform provides high-quality learning experiences to students who cannot afford expensive tuition fees.

So, his journey being documented as a series was welcomed by fans when it was announced. And its release date is a highly-awaited update.

Know more about 'Physics Wallah'

Directed by Abhishek Dhadharia, Physics Wallah is written by Sameer Mishra. It is led by Shreedhar Dubey, while Saif Hyder, Anuraag Arora, Ishika Gagneja, and Anurag Thakur play important roles. Dhadharia has also bankrolled the series. Its trailer released earlier gave a glimpse into the life of Pandey as he is on a mission to help students, even in remote areas, to learn physics.

'Physics Wallah' will always be special project: Dhadharia

Speaking of the project, Dhandharia had earlier said, "Physics Wallah is a story which will always be one of those special projects for us." "We are happy and fortunate enough to bring to the audiences a story of a teacher who emerged as an edtech guru. So, partnering with a streaming platform like Amazon miniTV, with such a wide userbase, was the right decision."

Here's what Amazon says about the series

On Physics Wallah, Girish Prabhu, the head of Amazon Advertising, earlier said, "This is a story of a teacher from Allahabad who successfully revolutionized education in India and we are sure that it will resonate well with audiences across the country." "Physics Wallah embodies grit [and] aspiration and we are excited to bring this inspirational story to our viewers on Amazon miniTV," he added.