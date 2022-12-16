Technology

Amazon partners with Crystal Dynamics for upcoming Tomb Raider game

Amazon partners with Crystal Dynamics for upcoming Tomb Raider game

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 16, 2022, 12:51 pm 3 min read

Crystal Dynamics is using Unreal Engine 5 for the next Tomb Raider (Representative image) (Photo credit: Square Enix)

Amazon is in talks to publish the next Tomb Raider game, which will feature Lara Croft, a fictional in-game character and the franchise's main protagonist. The e-commerce giant's gaming division has partnered with the studio, Crystal Dynamics, which will craft the video game using Unreal Engine 5. According to Amazon, it will be the "biggest and most expansive Tomb Raider game to date."

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming Tomb Raider game will be the first mainline title for Windows PCs (and consoles) since Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which was published back in 2018.

Gamers will witness the return of Lara Croft. Also, the game will continue Lara's story rather than setting up a new plot.

Amazon will make the game available on multiple platforms, thereby increasing the title's accessibility.

The game is in early development

The next-generation Tomb Raider game is currently in the early development stage. The title is still a few years away from getting published. It will be a single-player game with "an environment that rewards exploration and creative pathfinding." Amazon says it will retain all of the video game franchise's hallmarks, meaning it should have all the traits from Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Next-gen Tomb Raider is getting crafted using Unreal Engine 5

Square Enix-backed Crystal Dynamics was recently acquired by Embracer Group, along with Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix Montreal. Embracer bought the intellectual property rights to Tomb Raider and dozens of other games from Square Enix. Now, Embracer is using Unreal Engine 5 to revive the video game franchise. The gaming giant also plans to bring back the Deus Ex RPG game.

What is Unreal Engine 5?

Unreal Engine 5 is the latest generation of the 3D computer graphics game engine from Epic Games. It was launched back in April. The first Unreal Engine (UE) was showcased in 1998's first-person shooter game, Unreal. Since then, it has been used in a variety of game genres. Unreal Engine offers high portability and supports a range of desktops, mobiles, consoles, and VR platforms.

"We're building the biggest and best Tomb Raider game yet"

"Crystal Dynamics has an extraordinary opportunity following our acquisition by Embracer to redefine Tomb Raider," said Scot Amos, head of Crystal Dynamics studio. "With Amazon Games, we have found a team that shares our creative vision and values the Lara Croft universe. We are eager to forge this new path together, starting with building the biggest and best Tomb Raider game yet!" he added.

Amazon is actively expanding its foothold in the gaming industry

Amazon has become more prominent in the game publishing industry. Earlier this year, the brand released Smilegate's Lost Ark in North America, South America, and Europe. The tech giant has also revealed that it will introduce Bandai Namco's upcoming Blue Protocol (free-to-play multiplayer RPG), in the West. Amazon is also reportedly planning to enter the Indian territory with its gaming subscription service, Prime Gaming.