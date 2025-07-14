What drew Paresh Rawal to Sonakshi's 'Nikita Roy'

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal will soon be seen in Kussh Sinha's directorial debut, Nikita Roy. The film, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha , was originally slated for a June 27 release but has since been postponed to July 18. In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Rawal opened up about his decision to join the project and his experience working with first-time director Sinha.

Role motivation I get angry at some babas...: Rawal Rawal revealed that his decision to join Nikita Roy was influenced by his disdain for self-proclaimed spiritual leaders, often referred to as "Babas." He said, "I often get fascinated by the communal-type of stories, especially the Babas stories. Mere andar bhadas hai baba ke prati (I have this anger against Babas). Mujhe woh nikalne ka mauka mila (I got a chance to vent it out)."

Past encounter The actor shares his experience with Morari Bapu Rawal also shared his past experience with the famous spiritual leader, Morari Bapu. He had once called Bapu to make his followers aware of the Swachata Abhiyan (Cleanliness Drive). "I just get angry at some babas who con the followers and misguide them. I feel it is an inhuman act. I hate such people," he said, adding that Nikita Roy was a chance for him to express this anger.

Director's commendation Sinha's persona is very similar to Shatrughan Sinha: Rawal Rawal also praised Sinha's direction, saying his demeanor was similar to that of his father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. He said, "Kussh Sinha's persona is very similar to Shatrughan Sinha saab. He is confident, in control, and commanding authority without shouting." "As a first-time director, he did a fantastic job. He is not at all arrogant. He is a well-cultured boy."