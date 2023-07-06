Technology

Realme Narzo 60 5G series launched at Rs. 18,000

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 06, 2023 | 03:41 pm 2 min read

The handsets will go on sale from July 15 (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has launched the Narzo 60 5G series in India. The line-up comprises two models: Narzo 60 5G and Narzo 60 Pro 5G. The smartphones start at Rs. 17,999 and go up to Rs. 29,999 for the Pro version with 1TB of storage. The handsets are currently available for pre-order and will go on sale from July 15 via Amazon India and Realme's e-store.

The Pro model offers a touch sampling rate of 1,260Hz

The Narzo 60 and 60 Pro feature a center-aligned punch-hole cutout, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The former sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+(1,080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1,000-nits of peak brightness, and 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. The Pro variant gets a 120Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+(1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a touch sampling rate of 1,260Hz.

Narzo 60 flaunts a 64MP main camera

The Narzo 60 is equipped with a single 64MP main camera. On the other hand, Narzo 60 Pro 5G boasts a 100MP (OIS) primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, both handsets offer a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The handsets boot Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0

The Narzo 60 is powered by a Dimensity 6020 chip, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The Pro model gets a Dimensity 7050 chipset along with up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. Both smartphones run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and pack 5,000mAh batteries. The standard and Pro models offer 33W and 67W SuperVOOC fast-charging support, respectively.

Realme Narzo 60 series: Pricing

Realme Narzo 60 comes in Mars Orange and Cosmic Black colorways while the Pro model is offered in Cosmic Night and Martian Sunrise shades. The 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants of the standard model are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The Pro model comes in three configurations of 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/1TB, priced at Rs. 23,999, Rs. 26,999, and Rs. 29,999, respectively.

The 5G smartphones are currently up for pre-orders

Realme Narzo 60 series will be available for purchase from July 15 via the official website and Amazon India during the Prime Day 2023 sale. You can pre-order the smartphones by paying a sum of Rs. 999. The company is also offering a Rs. 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank or SBI Bank credit cards on the purchase of Narzo 60 Pro.