Motorola Edge 40 debuts at Rs. 27,999: Check features
Motorola has launched a new smartphone, dubbed Edge 40, in India. The device carries a price tag of Rs. 27,999 for its single 8GB/256GB variant and will go on sale via Flipkart from June 8 onward. As for the highlights, the handset features a 144Hz pOLED display, a 50MP main shooter, a Dimensity 8020 chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery.
Why does this story matter?
- Motorola Edge 40 was introduced in Europe earlier this month and the smartphone has finally made its way to India.
- In the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment, the handset will take on models like Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and iQOO Neo 7.
- The kind of response that the new handset will evoke in the Indian market is yet to be seen.
The device gets a 144Hz pOLED display
Motorola Edge 40 sports a center-aligned punch-hole cutout, slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint reader, and an IP68 rating. On the rear, it gets a dual camera module. The handset features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400) pOLED display, with a refresh rate of 144Hz, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1200-nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification. Dimensions-wise, it measures 7.5mm in thickness and weighs 171g.
The smartphone flaunts a 50MP main snapper
Motorola Edge 40 is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.4) primary camera, and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens along with an LED flash. Up front, it boasts a single 32MP (f/2.4) shooter for selfies and video calls.
The handset boots Android 13
Motorola Edge 40 is fueled by a Dimensity 8020 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 13. Under the hood, it packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. On the connectivity front, the device offers 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Motorola Edge 40: Pricing and availability
Motorola Edge 40 is priced at Rs. 27,999 for its 8GB/256GB variant. The handset is available for pre-bookings and will go on sale via Flipkart from June 8. It comes in blue, green, and black colorways.