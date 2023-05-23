Technology

Motorola Edge 40 debuts at Rs. 27,999: Check features

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 23, 2023, 12:41 pm 2 min read

The smartphone will go on sale from June 8 (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has launched a new smartphone, dubbed Edge 40, in India. The device carries a price tag of Rs. 27,999 for its single 8GB/256GB variant and will go on sale via Flipkart from June 8 onward. As for the highlights, the handset features a 144Hz pOLED display, a 50MP main shooter, a Dimensity 8020 chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

Motorola Edge 40 was introduced in Europe earlier this month and the smartphone has finally made its way to India.

In the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment, the handset will take on models like Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and iQOO Neo 7.

The kind of response that the new handset will evoke in the Indian market is yet to be seen.

The device gets a 144Hz pOLED display

Motorola Edge 40 sports a center-aligned punch-hole cutout, slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint reader, and an IP68 rating. On the rear, it gets a dual camera module. The handset features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400) pOLED display, with a refresh rate of 144Hz, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1200-nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification. Dimensions-wise, it measures 7.5mm in thickness and weighs 171g.

The smartphone flaunts a 50MP main snapper

Motorola Edge 40 is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.4) primary camera, and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens along with an LED flash. Up front, it boasts a single 32MP (f/2.4) shooter for selfies and video calls.

The handset boots Android 13

Motorola Edge 40 is fueled by a Dimensity 8020 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 13. Under the hood, it packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. On the connectivity front, the device offers 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Motorola Edge 40: Pricing and availability

Motorola Edge 40 is priced at Rs. 27,999 for its 8GB/256GB variant. The handset is available for pre-bookings and will go on sale via Flipkart from June 8. It comes in blue, green, and black colorways.