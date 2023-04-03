Technology

Nokia C12 Plus now available: What else can you buy

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 03, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Nokia's C12 Plus is now official in India, after C12 and C12 Pro's debut last month. The handset costs Rs. 7,999 and packs run-of-the-mill specifications. It bears several compromises to keep the price reasonable. However, other smartphones are offering better value for your money. If you're planning to switch from a feature phone to a touchscreen device, consider these alternatives to Nokia C12 Plus.

Let's look at the highlights of Nokia C12 Plus

Nokia C12 Plus gets an IP52-rated waterdrop notch design. It sports a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD panel. The device houses a UNISOC SC9863A1 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. It has an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing shooter. The phone boots Android 12 (Go edition). It includes dual SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 3.5mm jack.

Moto e13: Starts at Rs. 6,999

Moto e13 has a waterdrop-notch design and IP52 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. The device features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD panel. It features 13MP rear and 5MP selfie cameras. The handset is backed by a UNISOC T606 chip, with up to 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is shipped with Android 13 (Go edition).

Redmi 12C: Begins at Rs. 8,999

Redmi 12C has a waterdrop-shaped notch and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. It offers a 6.71-inch HD+ (720x1650 pixels) LCD display. On the rear, it has a 50MP main and a QVGA sensor. Up front, there's a 5MP camera. It packs a Helio G85 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset boots Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Infinix Hot 30i: Costs Rs. 8,999

Infinix HOT 30i has a waterdrop notch, a side-facing fingerprint reader, and a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It gets 13MP main and unspecified cameras. For selfies, there's a 5MP camera. The device houses a Helio G37 chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. It gets 1TB expandable storage. It runs Android 12-based XOS 12.

Samsung Galaxy F04: Priced at Rs. 9,249

The Samsung Galaxy F04 offers a waterdrop notch and a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen. The phone features 13MP primary and 2MP depth sensors. It has a 5MP front camera. A Helio P35 chip is onboard with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. It includes RAM expansion and 1TB expandable storage. It boots Android 12-based One UI (two guaranteed OS upgrades).