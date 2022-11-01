Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Pixel 6a available with Rs. 11,000 discount on Flipkart

#DealOfTheDay: Pixel 6a available with Rs. 11,000 discount on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 01, 2022, 02:24 pm 2 min read

The Pixel 6a offers IP67-rated dust and water resistance

Google's Pixel line-up is known for its camera prowess, clean Android experience, and timely software updates. The Pixel 6a offers some of the best Pixel 6 features at a more affordable price. It sports an OLED panel, dual cameras, Tensor SoC, and all-day battery life If you have a tight budget and still want a Pixel phone, check out this Pixel 6a deal.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Pixel 6a was introduced in India back in July. The device went on sale via Flipkart at Rs. 43,999 for its lone 6GB/128GB configuration. The smartphone is currently retailing at Rs. 34,999, which means a discount of Rs. 9,000. Additionally, the e-commerce site is offering Rs. 2,000 off via leading debit and credit cards, which reduces the device's pricing even further.

Design and display The phone is equipped with a 60Hz OLED panel

The Pixel 6a sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, proportional bezels, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it gets a dual-tone design and a full-width camera visor. The handset flaunts a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In India, it is offered in Chalk and Charcoal variants.

Information It houses a 12.2MP main camera with OIS

The Pixel 6a offers a dual rear camera arrangement, that comprises a 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS) main lens and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals The device comes in a lone 6GB/128GB configuration

The Pixel 6a is powered by a Google Tensor chipset, paired with a Titan M2 co-processor for better privacy and security. The handset is shipped with Android 12. It packs 6GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and a 4,410mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.