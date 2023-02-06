Technology

Why Samsung Galaxy S22 is better than newly-launched Galaxy S23

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 06, 2023, 05:25 am 3 min read

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 support Always-on display functionality

Samsung Galaxy S23 offers robust performance along with capable cameras and display-related specs. However, last year's Galaxy S22 is no less than its successor. Given that it is now more affordable, there's a significant price difference between the two. Apart from customary chipset, RAM/storage, and design tweaks on the Galaxy S23, both devices are nearly identical. So, which one should you pick?

The handsets offer IP68-rated dust and water resistance

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim and symmetrical bezels, an aluminum frame, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. However, the Galaxy S23 gets Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, while the Galaxy S22's display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+. Both get IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The Galaxy S23 is marginally bigger (146.3x70.9x7.6mm v/s 146.0x70.6x7.6mm) than the Galaxy S22.

Galaxy S23 takes the lead for its higher peak brightness

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 pack a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, with a 48-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ certification. The Galaxy S23 has a higher peak brightness (1,750-nits v/s 1,300-nits) than Galaxy S22. The former also has a marginally higher screen-body ratio (88.1% v/s 87.4%) than the latter. However, both support the Always-on display feature.

The devices have a 50MP main camera with OIS

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 sport triple rear cameras, including a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main snapper, a 12MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, they have a 12MP (f/2.2) and 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera, respectively. The Galaxy S23 can shoot 8K videos at 30fps over Galaxy S22's 24fps capability.

Galaxy S23 gets Qualcomm's latest flagship processor

The Galaxy S23 is backed by a custom-tuned Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It comes in 8GB/128GB (LPDDR5/UFS 3.1) and 8GB/256GB (LPDDR5X/UFS 4.0) configurations. The Galaxy S22 houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants. The Galaxy S23 has a bigger battery pack (3,900mAh v/s 3,700mAh) than Galaxy S22.

Both phones offer 25W wired fast-charging

The Galaxy S23 boots Android 13-based One UI 5.1, whereas the Galaxy S22 is shipped with Android 12-based 4.1. They support 25W wired fast-charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. However, the Galaxy S22 offers marginally higher wireless charging (15W v/s 10W) than Galaxy S23.

Galaxy S23 is costlier than its predecessor

The Galaxy S23 is currently up for pre-bookings via the brand's official store and partner retailers. It is priced at Rs. 74,999 and Rs. 79,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB trims, respectively. On the contrary, the Galaxy S22 is available for purchase at Rs. 52,999 for its 8GB/128GB model. Its 8GB/256GB variant costs Rs. 56,999. The Galaxy S23 is more expensive than Galaxy S22.

Which model should you consider?

Samsung's Galaxy S23 boasts impressive hardware specifications and snazzy software-related features. However, with the announcement of the new model, the brand has significantly reduced the pricing for last year's Galaxy S22, making it more affordable. Considering the massive price difference, buying the Galaxy S22 makes more sense. The device is no less than its successor when it comes to display and camera capabilities.