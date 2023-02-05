Technology

Google Chrome to get a 'quick delete' feature on Android

Quick delete is already available on iOS

Google is working on introducing a 'quick delete' feature in Chrome for Android. It is basically a streamlined way to clear the last 15 minutes of search history on the web browsing app. To recall, the feature was released for the iOS iteration of Chrome in 2021. This year, it is expected to be rolled out for the Android version of the browser.

Why does this story matter?

Google at I/O 2021, announced the 'quick delete' feature to complement its auto-delete controls for Search history.

Two months later (in July) the ability was added to Chrome for iOS.

It's been a long time since then, and 18 months later, it is now reportedly under development for the browser's Android version.

However, the extent of the feature's capabilities for this OS is unknown.

How to use the 'quick delete' feature?

The 'quick delete' feature is currently available on the iOS version of Chrome. Once you tap on the profile avatar, a "Delete last 15 min" button underneath "Search history" appears. Simply click on that, and the last 15 minutes of search history is deleted from your browsing history. It is very similar to saying "Hey Google! Delete everything I said to you last week."

Will it erase browsing history or account-based information on Android?

The 'quick delete' feature will be a handy option to delete sensitive browsing data. However, it is still uncertain whether this facility will delete just browsing data or account activity as a whole on Chrome for Android. The information found in Chromium Gerrit (by ChromeStory) doesn't reveal any specifics about the feature. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

A quick delete-like feature already exists

While we already have the Incognito mode for safe browsing, Google is still working on improving the privacy options on Chrome's Android version. It is for those who prefer not to leave a digital footprint during browsing. Earlier this year, the tech giant introduced a feature similar to 'quick delete,' allowing users to clear search history and account activity with a single button press.

When will the feature arrive on Android?

Quick delete allows users to delete activity without having to go through the browser's Settings. While the feature is quite intriguing in its own way, a timeline of its availability on Chrome for Android has not been revealed yet.