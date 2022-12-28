Technology

Google Contacts gets Highlights, Illustrations tools on Android smartphones

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 28, 2022, 12:46 pm 2 min read

Google Contacts has undergone several changes this year (Photo credit: Google Contacts)

US tech giant Google has rolled out new features for its Contacts service on Android smartphones. They include a 'Highlights' tab and an Illustrations tool. The former allows users to view their favorite contacts in the form of a grid, while the latter can be used to create custom profile pictures for the contacts. To note, Google Contacts has undergone several changes this year.

Why does this story matter?

Google regularly updates its services with new features and the Contacts application is no exception.

These updates are meant to smoothen the user experience so that individuals do not switch to other apps to fulfill their requirements.

The grid view for contacts thanks to 'Highlights' is certainly more friendly to use than a simple list view.

What are 'Highlights' and how do they work?

In Google Contacts' 'Material You' bar, the 'Highlights' tab is positioned between 'Contacts' and 'Fix & Manage.' There is a search field underneath, where users can see a grid of favorite contacts, four icons in a row. New contacts can be added to it. A two-tab 'Recents' section that begins with 'View recently' is offered under 'Favorites.'

Is 'Highlights' necessary?

It is not yet clear whether 'Highlights' required a whole new tab. However, users might find it to be an efficient way to use Google Contacts. In place of scrolling, they could simply search the friendly-looking grid.

How to use the Illustrations tool?

The Illustrations tool can be used while editing any contact card in the list. It appears as the first tab in the Contacts app, besides Google Photos and Device photos. To use the tool, users have to select an image, place it in the editor, and click on the 'Quick crops' option. This feature was first seen on Gmail in September 2021.

Google Contacts also received these features this year

Google Contacts received a slew of updates over the past year. They include the addition of a card dedicated to Google Assistant, the merging of duplicate contacts, action buttons, the return of large profile pictures, and suggested contacts.