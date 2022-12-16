Technology

Realme 10s launched with 50MP main camera, 5,000mAh battery

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 16, 2022, 05:35 pm 2 min read

Realme 10s is powered by a 5,000mAh battery

Realme has launched its latest smartphone in the 10 series, dubbed 10s in China. As for the highlights, the device features a 90Hz LCD display, a Dimensity 810 chipset, a 50MP main camera, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. There is no official information yet as to when the device will be launched in India and other global markets.

Why does this story matter?

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched its latest entry-level handset in its home country. The newest handset offers superior camera quality, large storage capacity, and a long-lasting battery.

At present, only the Realme 10 Pro series in this lineup is available in India. We do not know whether the 10s will arrive in our market or not.

The smartphone gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Realme 10s sports a waterdrop notch, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses a dual camera module. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 400-nits of peak brightness, 401ppi pixel density, and a 90.4% screen ratio. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.1mm thick and weighs roughly 191g.

The device flaunts a 50MP main camera

Realme 10s is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper and a 2MP (f/2.8) portrait lens with an LED flash. Up front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) shooter for selfies and video calls.

The handset is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery

Realme 10s is powered by a Dimensity 810 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers 5G, dual SIMs, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme 10s: Pricing and availability

The 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants of Realme 10s are priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000) and CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs. 15,500), respectively. It is available in Streamer Blue and Crystal Black shades. It will go on sale in China from December 20 onward.