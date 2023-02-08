Technology

Moto e13, with a 5,000mAh battery, launched at Rs. 7,000

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 08, 2023, 06:30 pm 2 min read

Moto e13 runs on Android 13 (Go Edition)

Motorola has released a new smartphone, dubbed Moto e13, in India. The handset starts at Rs. 6,999 for its base 2GB/64GB variant and goes up to Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB/64GB model. It will be available from Flipkart and offline stores from February 15. The device features a 60Hz LCD display, a Unisoc T606 chipset, a 13MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

Motorola has launched its newest budget smartphone in India as part of the E-series.

With a focus on the company's endangered indigenous languages digital inclusion initiative, the handset will support two Indian languages: Kangri and Kuvi.

It offers run-of-the-mill hardware, which is expected for a sub-Rs. 10,000 smartphone. It takes on Samsung Galaxy M04, Redmi 10, and Nokia C31 models.

The device comes in three colors

The Moto e13 sports a waterdrop-notch display, a prominent bottom bezel, and supports face unlock. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+(720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and IP52 ingress protection. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.47mm thick and weighs around 180g. The device comes in Aurora Green, Cosmic Black, and Creamy White shades.

The handset flaunts a 13MP camera

Moto e13 is equipped with a single 13MP (f/2.2) camera along with an LED flash at the rear. Up front, the smartphone gets a 5MP (f/2.5) shooter for selfies and video calls.

It is fueled by a Unisoc T606 chipset

Moto e13 is powered by a Unisoc T606, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 13 (Go edition). Under the hood, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Moto e13: Pricing and availability

Moto e13 carries a price tag of Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB/64GB and 4GB/64GB models, respectively. The handset will be available from Flipkart and offline stores from February 15.