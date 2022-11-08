Technology

Vivo X90 Pro+ appears in live image: Check design, features

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 08, 2022, 06:54 pm 2 min read

The Vivo X90 Pro+ may come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Vivo is preparing for the launch of its X90 series in China. Ahead of the event, we have gotten our first look at the top-tier X90 Pro+ model thanks to tipster Digital Chat Station, who has leaked the device's hands-on image. The leaked photo reveals a red-colored leather finish on the back, a metal strip, and a massive, ZEISS-branded camera setup.

Why does this story matter?

The leaked images of the Vivo X90 Pro+ in a 'Leather Red' rear panel will remind you of the brand's X Fold+ foldable smartphone.

While the device is a few weeks away from being launched, leakers have started outing its details

The handset is anticipated to get several upgrades over its predecessor, including a new 1.0-inch camera sensor and a new V2 ISP chipset.

The device may get a 144Hz AMOLED screen

This is the Vivo X90 Pro+ image circulating on the internet (Photo credit: Digital Chat Station)

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is expected to offer a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, thin bezels, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. It will have a leather rear finish, a redesigned camera bump with ZEISS branding, and a metal strip running across the middle. The handset may get a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED panel, with a 144Hz refresh rate, and 1440Hz PWM dimming.

It may feature a 64MP periscope camera

The Vivo X90 Pro+ may include a 50MP (OIS) 1.0-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor, assisted by a 48MP IMX598 ultra-wide snapper, a 50MP IMX578 portrait lens, and a 64MP OmniVision OV64B periscope zoom camera. Up front, it may get a 32MP selfie camera.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may power the device

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is expected to house a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which may come paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It will boot Android 13-based Origin OS (in China). Under the hood, the device may pack a 4,700mAh battery, with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

Vivo X90 Pro+: Pricing and availability

The price and availability of the Vivo X90 Pro+ will be revealed at the time of its launch along with the other smartphones in the line-up. The device may be unveiled as early as next month.