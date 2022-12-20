Nubia Z50 debuts with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Nubia has launched its latest flagship smartphone, dubbed Z50, in China. As for the key highlights, the device features a 144Hz AMOLED Display, a 64MP, Sony IMX787 main camera, a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast wired charging. It will go on sale from December 23 in China. Let's take a look at its top features.
Why does this story matter?
- Nubia had launched the Z40S Pro model in July and has now released its latest flagship smartphone to take on rivals from Vivo, iQOO, and Xiaomi.
- The smartphone is equipped with top-tier hardware, as one would expect from any brand-new Android flagship. However, like the previous few models, the company might not launch this device outside its home country.
The smartphone sports a 144Hz AMOLED display
Nubia Z50 sports a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out with curved edges and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes in glass back and leather back options. The device features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1000-nits of peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.4mm in thickness and weighs roughly 197g.
The handset boasts a 64MP main camera
The Nubia Z50 is equipped with a 64MP (f/1.6) Sony IMX787 primary snapper, a 50MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro shooter. Up front, it sports a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The handset supports 8K video recording.
The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery
Nubia Z50 gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The smartphone boots Android 13-based MyOS 13. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual SIM, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a Type-C port.
How much does it cost?
The base 8GB/128GB model of Nubia Z50 is priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 35,500) and the prices go up to CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the 16GB/1TB variant. It will go on sale from December 23 in China.