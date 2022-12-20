Technology

Nubia Z50 debuts with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 20, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Nubia has launched its latest flagship smartphone, dubbed Z50, in China. As for the key highlights, the device features a 144Hz AMOLED Display, a 64MP, Sony IMX787 main camera, a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast wired charging. It will go on sale from December 23 in China. Let's take a look at its top features.

Why does this story matter?

Nubia had launched the Z40S Pro model in July and has now released its latest flagship smartphone to take on rivals from Vivo, iQOO, and Xiaomi.

The smartphone is equipped with top-tier hardware, as one would expect from any brand-new Android flagship. However, like the previous few models, the company might not launch this device outside its home country.

The smartphone sports a 144Hz AMOLED display

Nubia Z50 sports a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out with curved edges and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes in glass back and leather back options. The device features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1000-nits of peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.4mm in thickness and weighs roughly 197g.

The handset boasts a 64MP main camera

The Nubia Z50 is equipped with a 64MP (f/1.6) Sony IMX787 primary snapper, a 50MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro shooter. Up front, it sports a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The handset supports 8K video recording.

The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery

Nubia Z50 gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The smartphone boots Android 13-based MyOS 13. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual SIM, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a Type-C port.

How much does it cost?

The base 8GB/128GB model of Nubia Z50 is priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 35,500) and the prices go up to CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the 16GB/1TB variant. It will go on sale from December 23 in China.