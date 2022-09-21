Technology

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition revealed: Check features

Written by Sanjana Shankar Edited by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 21, 2022, 04:15 am 2 min read

It is unclear if ASUS ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition will arrive in India (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC, has introduced the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition. This limited-edition gaming smartphone is inspired by the DC Comics superhero and is offered in two variants. It features a 165Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and a 6,000mAh battery. We do not know if and when the device will arrive in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS is consistently ranked among Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" for its unconventional innovations.

Recently, the novel AeroActive cooling feature in the newly launched ROG Phone 6D Ultimate model garnered attention from smartphone enthusiasts.

Now, the association between the company's ROG phones and the pop culture phenomenon Batman is bound to turn quite a few heads.

Design and display The smartphone get customized Batman themes

The Batman Edition bears a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448 pixels) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an RGB Batman logo on the rear. Depending on the region, the Batman Edition will be based either on the Phone 6 or 6D, with customized Batman themes, Always-On-Display (AOD) options, charging animations, and special live wallpapers. Other design elements will remain unchanged.

Information The Batman Edition flaunts a 50MP main camera

Both versions of the ASUS ROG Phone Batman Edition are equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a 50MP primary shooter, a 13MP secondary snapper, and a 5MP lens. Up front, they get a 12MP selfie camera.

Internals The device gets a 6,000mAh battery

The Phone 6 Batman Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, while the 6D variant is fueled by a Dimensity 9000+ chipset. They are coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, they boot Android 12 and house a 6,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pricing How much does it cost?

The pricing details of the Phone 6 variant haven't been disclosed yet. It will be sold in the US and Canada. The 6D version will go on sale in Europe for €1,199 (approximately Rs. 95,600). The Batman Edition handsets come with three unique accessories, including a Batman symbol-shaped SIM-ejector pin, an Aero Case with the Batman emblem, and a projector that casts the "Bat-Signal."