ASUS ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition revealed: Check features
ASUS, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC, has introduced the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition. This limited-edition gaming smartphone is inspired by the DC Comics superhero and is offered in two variants. It features a 165Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and a 6,000mAh battery. We do not know if and when the device will arrive in India.
- Taiwanese tech giant ASUS is consistently ranked among Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" for its unconventional innovations.
- Recently, the novel AeroActive cooling feature in the newly launched ROG Phone 6D Ultimate model garnered attention from smartphone enthusiasts.
- Now, the association between the company's ROG phones and the pop culture phenomenon Batman is bound to turn quite a few heads.
The Batman Edition bears a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448 pixels) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an RGB Batman logo on the rear. Depending on the region, the Batman Edition will be based either on the Phone 6 or 6D, with customized Batman themes, Always-On-Display (AOD) options, charging animations, and special live wallpapers. Other design elements will remain unchanged.
Both versions of the ASUS ROG Phone Batman Edition are equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a 50MP primary shooter, a 13MP secondary snapper, and a 5MP lens. Up front, they get a 12MP selfie camera.
The Phone 6 Batman Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, while the 6D variant is fueled by a Dimensity 9000+ chipset. They are coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, they boot Android 12 and house a 6,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The pricing details of the Phone 6 variant haven't been disclosed yet. It will be sold in the US and Canada. The 6D version will go on sale in Europe for €1,199 (approximately Rs. 95,600). The Batman Edition handsets come with three unique accessories, including a Batman symbol-shaped SIM-ejector pin, an Aero Case with the Batman emblem, and a projector that casts the "Bat-Signal."