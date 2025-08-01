Shardul Thakur set to lead West Zone in Duleep Trophy

Shardul Thakur , the all-rounder from Mumbai, has been appointed as the captain of the West Zone team for the upcoming Duleep Trophy . The tournament will kick off on August 28. The squad also features Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and middle-order batsmen Sarfaraz Khan and Shreyas Iyer. A total of seven players from Mumbai have found a place in this star-studded line-up. Here's more.

Captaincy details Selection committee names 15-member squad for prestigious tournament As per ESPNcricinfo, the selection committee, led by Mumbai's Sanjay Patil, Baroda's Prayan Dave, Maharashtra's Akshay Darekar, Saurashtra Cricket Association's Sandip Maniyar and Gujarat Cricket Association's Kirat Damani, has chosen Thakur as the captain. Ruturaj Gaikwad is also part of the 15-member squad. Harvik Desai from Saurashtra and Saurabh Nawale from Gujarat have been named as wicketkeepers for this prestigious tournament.

Squad exclusions Pujara, Rahane left out of West Zone squad Notably, veteran players Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have not been included in the West Zone squad. Both players missed the bus with intense competition for places. Earlier this week, South Zone also announced their squad with Tilak Varma as captain. The Duleep Trophy is returning to a zonal format after having four teams (India A, B, C and D) last season.

Player profile Iyer gets his wish as he plays in Duleep Trophy Thakur has been instrumental in Mumbai's Ranji success over the past few years, contributing with both bat and ball. He will be joined by Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani in the West Zone squad. Pacer Tushar Deshpande is also part of this elite team. Iyer had earlier expressed his willingness to play in the Duleep Trophy but wasn't selected for India's Test tour of England currently underway.