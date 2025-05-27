PBKS captains with 500-plus runs in an IPL edition
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has become the first-ever captain to take three different teams into the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs.
His leadership has been instrumental in guiding PBKS to their first playoff appearance in 11 years.
The Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in their final league match of the season to ensure a top-two finish.
Meanwhile, here we look at batters with 500-plus runs in an IPL edition as PBKS captains.
#1
Shreyas Iyer - 514 runs in 2025
Iyer scored an unbeaten 16-ball 26 with the help of two sixes and a four in the aforementioned MI game.
This knock took his season tally to 514 runs across 14 games at an average of 51.4 and a strike rate of 171.90.
He has hit five half-centuries and a whopping 31 sixes so far.
No other PBKS batter could touch the 500-run mark in the league stage this season.
#2
KL Rahul - 670 runs in 2020
KL Rahul enjoyed a record-breaking IPL season while leading PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab) in IPL 2020.
The dashing opener smashed 670 runs from 14 matches at an average of 55.83.
His strike rate of 129.34 was on the lower side as the tally includes five fifties and a ton.
Rahul's highest IPL score also came that year, 132* versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Though PBKS couldn't make it to the playoffs, Rahul bagged the Orange Cap.
#3
KL Rahul - 626 runs in 2021
Rahul was also the third-highest run-scorer in IPL 2021.
The then PBKS captain racked up 626 runs from 14 matches at an average of 62.60.
He managed to hit six fifties that season with the best score of 98*. He had a strike rate of 138.80.
Rahul left the PBKS camp after the 2021 edition.
Meanwhile, no other batter has scored even 400 runs in an edition while leading PBKS.