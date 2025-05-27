What's the story

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has become the first-ever captain to take three different teams into the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs.

His leadership has been instrumental in guiding PBKS to their first playoff appearance in 11 years.

The Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in their final league match of the season to ensure a top-two finish.

Meanwhile, here we look at batters with 500-plus runs in an IPL edition as PBKS captains.