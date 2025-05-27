Rishabh Pant averages 42.10 vs RCB in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will have nothing but pride to play for as they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final league game of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
The match will be played on Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
LSG captain Rishabh Pant, who has had a forgettable season, would want to finish on a high.
Here we look at his impressive numbers against RCB.
Stats
Strong record vs RCB
Pant has enjoyed operating against RCB in the past.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has mustered 421 runs across 12 IPL games against them at 42.10. The tally includes four fifties and a fine strike rate of 150.35.
Jos Buttler (53.18 and 158.10) is the only other batter with a 42-plus average and 150-plus strike rate against RCB (Minimum 400 runs).
Meanwhile, Pant's highest score against RCB is 85.
Rivalry
Numbers vs key RCB bowlers
Pant has been a force against RCB's ace pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
He has slammed the veteran for 94 runs at a stunning strike rate of 229.26 in IPL.
The tally includes a solitary dismissal across eight innings.
Josh Hazlewood has conceded 22 runs off 14 balls against Pant without dismissing him (IPL).
Though Pant hammered Krunal Pandya for 79 runs at a strike rate of 188.09, he has fallen to the left-arm spinner thrice across 11 innings.
Season
Forgettable numbers in IPL 2025
Pant is enduring his worst season with the bat, having managed just 151 runs across 13 games at 13.72.
He hasn't clocked a sub-20 average in any other edition.
Overall, the Indian batter has racked up 3,435 runs from 124 IPL games at an average of 33.02.
The tally includes 19 tons besides a fifty. His strike rate reads a phenomenal 146.41.