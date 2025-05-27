What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will have nothing but pride to play for as they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final league game of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The match will be played on Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant, who has had a forgettable season, would want to finish on a high.

Here we look at his impressive numbers against RCB.