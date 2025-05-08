RCB eye playoffs berth against LSG in IPL 2025: Preview
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face a crucial challenge against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Match number 59 of the IPL 2025 season is important for RCB as they look to keep their away record this season perfect, having won all six matches so far.
With 16 points from 11 games, RCB's top-four spot looks safe but a win could cement their place and give them confidence for a top-two finish.
Here's more.
Team updates
RCB face challenges ahead of crucial match
RCB will be without their No. 3 batter Devdutt Padikkal (hamstring injury) for the match. They roped in Mayank Agarwal as the batter's replacement for the remainder of IPL 2025.
The setback of Padikkal comes at a crucial time for the side as Phil Salt has missed two consecutive matches due to illness and Josh Hazlewood missed the win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to shoulder issues.
However, RCB remain strong with Virat Kohli's form, young opener Jacob Bethell's energy, and a balanced bowling attack.
Match preview
LSG's do-or-die clash against RCB
For LSG, this is a must-win match. They have only 10 points from 11 games and are on a three-match losing streak heading into this clash.
Despite stellar performances from middle-order batsman Ayush Badoni, inconsistent showings from Nicholas Pooran and skipper Rishabh Pant have held LSG back.
Their bowling attack has also faltered lately, with Delhi Capitals chasing down 159 runs with eight wickets in hand and Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings scoring over 200 runs against them.
Information
A look at the H2H record
LSG and RCB have met 5 times in the IPL. LSG have won two matches with RCB pocketing three wins. This will be the 1st and only meeting between the two sides in IPL 2025. Last season, the teams met once with LSG winning by 28 runs.
Probable XIs
Here are the Probable XIs
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav.
Impact Player: Mitchell Marsh.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazelwood, Yash Dayal.
Impact Player: Mayank Agarwal.
Information
A look at the pitch report
The track at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is balanced for both batters and bowlers. Batters will enjoy themselves here. However, pacers and spinners will also get the desired assistance. The IPL 2025 matches haven't witnessed consistent high-scoring games here.
Stats
Here are the key stats
LSG's Ayush Badoni owns 960 runs in the IPL and is 40 shy of completing the mark of 1,000. In 11 matches this season (10 innings), Badoni has amassed 326 runs at 36.22.
RCB's Kohli is currently fourth in the list of highest run-getters this season. The 36-year-old has racked up 505 runs in 11 matches so far at 63.12, including seven fifties.
Hazlewood has played 10 IPL matches this season and owns 18 scalps at 17.27.
Poll