Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face a crucial challenge against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Match number 59 of the IPL 2025 season is important for RCB as they look to keep their away record this season perfect, having won all six matches so far.

With 16 points from 11 games, RCB's top-four spot looks safe but a win could cement their place and give them confidence for a top-two finish.

