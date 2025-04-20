Virat Kohli surpasses Warner's record for most IPL 50-plus scores
What's the story
Star Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) batter Virat Kohli has created a new record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by scoring his 67th 50-plus score.
He achieved the feat during Match 37 of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings at New Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium.
With the latest half-century, Kohli has gone past David Warner's previous record of 66 such scores.
Meanwhile, Kohli's 73* in the game helped RCB accomplish the 158-run target.
Knock
Kohli aces the anchor's role
Chasing 158, RCB were off to a poor start as Arshdeep Singh dismissed Philip Salt in the opening over.
Kohli then joined impact-sub Devdutt Padikkal (61) as the duo took the game away from PBKS with a 103-run stand.
Padikkal dominated the stand with a spectacular batting. Kohli (73*) remained unbeaten till the end as RCB (159/3) prevailed in 18.5 overs.
Information
Kohli is our Player of the Day
Kohli's contribution was of utmost importance as the track had plenty of assistance for bowlers. After losing Salt in the opening over, he aced the anchor role as Padikkal had the licence to attack from one end. Their 103-run completely pushed the Kings out of the contest.
Record
Kohli leads the elite list
Kohli's latest achievement puts him atop the list for most 50-plus scores in IPL history.
This includes 59 fifties as his tally of eight IPL tons is also the most for any batter.
He is followed by David Warner (66), Shikhar Dhawan (53), Rohit Sharma (45), and KL Rahul (43) in this elite list.
Half-centuries
Kohli eyes record for most IPL half-centuries
Now, Kohli has set his eyes on the record for most half-centuries in IPL history.
He currently has 59 half-centuries to his name, three less than table leader Warner who has 62 IPL half-centuries.
This season's performance could see Kohli add another record to his already impressive list of achievements.
Overall in the IPL, the two-time Orange Cap winner has bagged 8,326 runs from 260 matches at 39.27 (SR: 132.26).
Campaign
300-plus runs for Kohli in IPL 2025
Kohli's brilliant innings against PBKS saw him score an unbeaten 73 off just 54 balls (7 fours, 1 six).
He is now sitting third on the IPL 2025 Orange Cap leaderboard, having raced to 322 runs from eight games at 64.4 (50s: 4).
Meanwhile, Kohli has been a run machine against PBKS.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he now owns a tally of 1,104 runs against them at an average of 36.80. This includes one century and six fifties.
T20s
101 half-centuries in T20 cricket
Kohli has completed 101 T20 fifties. He is only behind Warner (108) on this list.
Overall, Kohli has 110 fifty-plus scores in the format. His tally includes as many as nine tons.
Only three other batters own 100-plus fifty-plus scores in T20s. Kohli has raced to 13,208 runs in T20s at 41.79 (SR: 134.33).