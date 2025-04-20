What's the story

Star Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) batter Virat Kohli has created a new record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by scoring his 67th 50-plus score.

He achieved the feat during Match 37 of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings at New Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium.

With the latest half-century, Kohli has gone past David Warner's previous record of 66 such scores.

Meanwhile, Kohli's 73* in the game helped RCB accomplish the 158-run target.