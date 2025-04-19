IPL 2025: Lance Klusener praises Ravi Bishnoi's comeback to form
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) assistant coach, Lance Klusener, has praised Ravi Bishnoi for his remarkable growth in the IPL 2025 season.
Despite a sluggish start, Bishnoi has been a lot better and resilient.
He was initially tipped to be LSG's lead spinner this season after the franchise retained him ahead of the auction, but he struggled with control in his first few games.
Here's more.
Performance boost
Ravi Bishnoi's form improves as tournament progresses
Bishnoi's performance has only gotten better as the tournament progressed.
He now has eight wickets in seven matches at 34.88 and an economy of 10.73.
Klusener admitted that getting spinners to bowl their full quota of overs is difficult, mentioning that Bishnoi only bowled three overs in LSG's loss to CSK.
"But overall, Ravi is just getting better and better," Klusener stated, speaking to reporters ahead of the Rajasthan Royals game.
Match preview
Klusener emphasizes the unpredictability of IPL matches
Ahead of their match against RR, Klusener stressed that LSG won't take their opponents lightly despite RR having lost five out of seven games.
He doesn't believe in past results and predicts a 50-50 contest in Jaipur.
"I don't think it's easy for anyone. Tomorrow is a new day and a new game," said Klusener, highlighting the unpredictable nature of IPL matches.
Performance
A look at Bishnoi's performance this season
The spinner had a slow start to the season, being expensive in his early matches.
He returned figures of 2/53 in the season opener, followed by 1/41 against SRH.
However, he went wicketless in games against PBKS and MI.
In his next two outings, he posted 1/47 against KKR and 2/36 against GT.
Despite LSG's loss to CSK, he delivered a solid performance with 2/18 from four overs.
Numbers
The spinner's overall IPL and T20 numbers
In 73 IPL matches, Bishnoi now owns 71 scalps at 29.68. His economy rate reads 8.10 alongside the best figures worth 3/24.
Notably, his best season came during the 2023 season, when he bagged 16 scalps in 15 matches.
Overall, in 155 T20 matches he has bagged 184 scalps at 23.27 alongside an economy rate of 7.42.
The spinner also boasts three four-wicket hauls and the best figures of 4/13.