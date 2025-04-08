LSG had a solid start after they were invited to bat in Kolkata's heat.

Markram played second fiddle while Marsh tormented the KKR bowlers. The duo nearly took LSG to 100 before Markram departed.

While Marsh's presence bolstered LSG, the Pooran show took over. Abdul Samad and David Miller briefly joined Pooran as the Super Giants reached 238/3. Harshit Rana took two wickets.