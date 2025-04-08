IPL 2025: LSG set records with their second-highest first-innings total
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants hammered 238/3 (20 overs) against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 21 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens.
Substantial knocks from Aiden Markram (47), Mitchell Marsh (81), and Nicholas Pooran (87*) powered the Super Giants in Kolkata.
With this, the Super Giants registered their second-highest first-innings total in the IPL. This is also the second-highest total against KKR in the tournament.
Match
How the innings panned out
LSG had a solid start after they were invited to bat in Kolkata's heat.
Markram played second fiddle while Marsh tormented the KKR bowlers. The duo nearly took LSG to 100 before Markram departed.
While Marsh's presence bolstered LSG, the Pooran show took over. Abdul Samad and David Miller briefly joined Pooran as the Super Giants reached 238/3. Harshit Rana took two wickets.
Record
Record total for LSG
As mentioned, LSG registered their second-highest first-innings total in the IPL. This is only behind their 257/5 which came against Punjab Kings in Mohali in the 2023 season.
As per Cricbuzz, LSG's 238/3 is also the second-highest total ever against KKR in IPL history. The highest total in this regard is PBKS's 262/2 (at Eden Gardens in IPL 2024).
Information
LSG's joint-most sixes in an innings
As per Cricbuzz, LSG hammered as many as 15 sixes against KKR, the second-most they have hit in an IPL innings. LSG have struck 16 sixes each against Delhi Capitals in 2023 and 2024.