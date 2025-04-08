Mitchell Marsh slams his fourth fifty of IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants batter Mitchell Marsh continues with his blazing knocks in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
He hammered a phenomenal half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 21 of the 2025 season at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
As has been the case, Marsh came out all guns blazing, sharing a 99-run stand with Aiden Markram.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
Marsh punishes KKR bowlers
LSG had a solid start after they were invited to bat in Kolkata's heat.
Markram played second fiddle while Marsh tormented the KKR bowlers. He took on Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, and Sunil Narine in the powerplay.
Marsh continues his exploits despite losing Markram before the 100-run mark. He smacked a 48-ball 81 (6 fours and 5 sixes), getting dismissed by Andre Russell.
Information
Fourth fifty-plus score in IPL 2025
Marsh has been in sublime form in IPL 2025. He has either scored a duck of fifty-plus score so far. Marsh also took over the Orange Cap from Nicholas Pooran for a while, with scores of 72, 52, 0, and 81.
Career
Marsh races past 900 IPL runs
In an injury-plagued IPL career, Marsh has scored over 900 runs from 47 matches.
As per Cricbuzz, he recorded just three fifty-plus scores in 36 innings from his IPL debut (2010) to 2024. He now has four such scores in IPL 2025 alone.
Marsh, who also owns 37 wickets with his medium-pace, has represented five other sides in the IPL.