What's the story

Delhi Capitals (DC) star batter KL Rahul has done an able job returning from paternity leave in the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

The classy Rahul scored a quickfire 15 in his first match and then hit a match-winning 77 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), off just 51 balls in Match 17 on Saturday.

His resurgence is credited to his rekindled love for cricket and a tactical emphasis on hitting boundaries as a path to victory.

Here's more.