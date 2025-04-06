What's the story

In a major boost for the struggling Mumbai Indians (MI), star bowler Jasprit Bumrah has rejoined his team.

The pacer has joined the squad ahead of their upcoming Indian Premier League 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home on Monday.

Bumrah was cleared by the BCCI's medical staff at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he had been rehabilitating since January with a lower back injury.