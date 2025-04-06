Jasprit Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians squad ahead of RCB clash
What's the story
In a major boost for the struggling Mumbai Indians (MI), star bowler Jasprit Bumrah has rejoined his team.
The pacer has joined the squad ahead of their upcoming Indian Premier League 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home on Monday.
Bumrah was cleared by the BCCI's medical staff at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he had been rehabilitating since January with a lower back injury.
Comeback plan
Bumrah's rehabilitation and return strategy
Bumrah's return strategy includes working with MI support staff, headed by Mahela Jayawardene, to finalize his return schedule.
A key part of this plan was for Bumrah to play practice matches or two to determine his fitness.
However, it is still unclear if he did that at the Centre of Excellence or will do so with MI.
Fitness tests
Bumrah's cautious approach to recovery
As of April 4, Bumrah was approaching the final round of fitness tests at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
He has been cautious about his recovery, ensuring he's fully fit before returning to action.
This cautious approach takes into account India's five-Test series in England starting June 28.
MI have played four games so far in IPL 2025, winning one and losing three in Bumrah's absence.
Career highlights
Bumrah's IPL journey and injury history
Bumrah has been a key player for MI since 2013, having taken 165 wickets in 133 matches.
The only IPL season he missed was in 2023 due to a back injury.
His latest injury happened during the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney on January 4, resulting in his exclusion from the Champions Trophy which India won last month.
This is the first instance of a back injury for Bumrah since his surgery in March 2023.