Mumbai Indians (MI) opener, Rohit Sharma, has been ruled out of the team's away match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) due to injury.

MI captain Hardik Pandya announced at the toss that Rohit had suffered a knee injury before the game and was thus ruled out.

Apart from giving an update on Rohit, Pandya also spoke about Jasprit Bumrah, who is yet to feature in IPL 2025 due to an injury.

