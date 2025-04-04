Here's why Rohit Sharma missed the LSG-MI clash in Lucknow
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) opener, Rohit Sharma, has been ruled out of the team's away match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) due to injury.
MI captain Hardik Pandya announced at the toss that Rohit had suffered a knee injury before the game and was thus ruled out.
Apart from giving an update on Rohit, Pandya also spoke about Jasprit Bumrah, who is yet to feature in IPL 2025 due to an injury.
Here's more.
Form concerns
Rohit Sharma's performance in IPL 2025 under scrutiny
Rohit's IPL 2025 form has been a talking point, having scored just 13, eight, and zero in his first three games.
With concerns over his form and now injury keeping him out of the game against LSG, he was spotted at the ground before the toss in training gear, interacting with teammate Suryakumar Yadav near the pitch, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Clearly, Rohit is still involved with his team's preparations despite not playing.
Information
Bumrah should be back soon, says Pandya
Speaking at the toss, Pandya said Rohit was hit on the knee during practice and hence he was ruled out. The Indian all-rounder also had a positive view on Bumrah, saying the pacer should be back soon.
Season overview
MI's performance and current standings in IPL 2025
MI have had a tough season, starting without Bumrah for the first few games and Pandya for their opener.
They lost their first two matches but registered a win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home.
MI currently sit at the sixth position on the points table in IPL 2025, making it a competitive season so far.
New addition
Raj Bawa makes debut in IPL 2025
Raj Bawa, who has played two IPL matches for Punjab Kings in the past, and plays for Chandigarh in domestic cricket, was a part of MI's lineup versus Lucknow.
He was India's second-highest run-scorer at the Under-19 World Cup in 2022.
This is inferred to be his debut season with MI and potentially adds depth to their bowling strategy against LSG.