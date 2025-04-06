Max Verstappen wins his 64th career race in F1: Stats
What's the story
Red Bull's Max Verstappen thwarted the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to win the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix.
The Formula 1 driver's fourth consecutive victory at Suzuka was his first of the year.
The win helps Verstappen to move within one point of Norris in the Drivers Championship standings.
It was a steady and composed race for Verstappen, who shone.
Stats
114th podium finish for the Dutchman
Verstappen has now won his 64th race in Formula 1.
Lewis Hamilton leads the way with 105 wins ahead of Michael Schumacher (91).
Verstappen has also claimed his 114th podium finish. He also has two podiums this season.
He finished 2nd at the Australian Open 2025 behind Norris. In the previous race at Chinese GP, he took 4th place.
Stats
Key stats of Norris and Piastri
Norris claimed his third successive podium finish in 2025 F1 season. He won the season-opening Australian GP before taking 2nd place at the Chinese GP.
Norris now owns 29 career podium finishes.
Notably, Norris claimed 13 podium finishes for McLaren in 2024, finishing 2nd overall behind Verstappen.
On the other hand, Piastri took his 2nd successive podium in 2025. He owns 12 career podiums.
Top 10
A look at the Top 10 drivers
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
2) Lando Norris (McLaren)
3) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
4) Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari)
5) George Russell (Mercedes)
6) Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
7) Lewis Hamilton (Scuderia Ferrari)
8) Isack Hadjar (RB)
9) Alex Albon (Williams)
10) Oliver Bearman (Haas)
Standings
A look at the Driver Standings
Norris leads the 2025 Driver Standings with 62 points from three races.
He is followed by Verstappen, who owns 61 points. McLaren's Piastri is third with 49 points.
Mercedes duo of Russell and Antonelli follow suit with 45 and 30 points respectively.
Scuderia Ferrari's Leclerc is placed sixth (20 points) with Hamilton on 8th (15 points).
Information
McLaren top the Team Standings
Champions McLaren top the Team Standings with 111 points after three races. Mercedes are 2nd with 75 points. Red Bull are third with 61 points and own a cushion over 4th-placed Ferrari (35 points).