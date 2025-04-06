What's the story

Red Bull's Max Verstappen thwarted the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to win the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix.

The Formula 1 driver's fourth consecutive victory at Suzuka was his first of the year.

The win helps Verstappen to move within one point of Norris in the Drivers Championship standings.

It was a steady and composed race for Verstappen, who shone.