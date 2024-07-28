Mercedes driver George Russell has won the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix (Photo credit: X/@MercedesAMGF1)

Formula 1, George Russell wins the 2024 Belgian GP: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:41 pm Jul 28, 202408:41 pm

What's the story Mercedes driver George Russell has won the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix from sixth position on the grid. Most importantly, it's a Mercedes one-two, with Lewis Hamilton taking second spot. McLaren's Oscar Piastri was also on the podium in third. Max Verstappen, who started 11th on the grid, finished fifth behind Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Here are further details and stats.

Russell wins his 3rd race; 201 podium finishes for Hamilton

Russell claimed his third podium finish of 2024 and a second race win. He had earlier won the 2024 Austrian GP. Russell claimed his 14th podium finish in total and a third race win in his career. Hamilton, who won the 2024 British GP, claimed his 4th podium finish this year, including three in succession. Overall, this was his 201st podium finish.

3rd podium finish in 2024 for Piastri

After winning his maiden career Formula 1 race at the Hungarian GP, McLaren's Oscar Piastri took home another podium. 23-year-old Piastri claimed his 3rd podium finish in 2024. Overall, this is the Aussie's 5th podium finish (2 in 2023).

Leclerc finishes 4th ahead of Verstappen

Leclerc claimed fourth place for the second successive race. He was handed 4th place in Hungary after Verstappen made contact with the Mercedes of Hamilton and was penalized. Leclerc had set the pole at the Belgian GP but failed to make it count. Meanwhile, since winning the Spanish GP, F1 2024 race leader Verstappen is now winless in four races.

Belgian GP: Verstappen took grid penalty

Leclerc started the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after qualifying second fastest behind Red Bull Racing's Verstappen. Verstappen dominated qualifying in the rain and beat Leclerc by 0.595 seconds. However, as per BBC, he was handed a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding his permitted number of engine components. Red Bull's Sergio Perez was third fastest and was promoted to the front row.

Belgian GP: Here are the Top 10 drivers

1. George Russell (Mercedes) 2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 6. Lando Norris (McLaren) 7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 8. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 9. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

Verstappen leads the Driver Standings

With 275 points, Verstappen is still in the lead. McLaren's Lando Norris, who finished sixth today, is on 197 points. Leclerc is third with 174 points and is being chased by Piastri (164). Carlos Sainz (160) is ahead of Hamilton (143) and Russell (141).

McLaren close the gap on Red Bull

Red Bull Racing lead the Constructor Standings with 404 points. However, McLaren are closing down, having raced to 361 points. Ferrari are 3rd with 340 points with Mercedes in fourth (284 points).