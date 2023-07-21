How is Brad Pitt's F1 movie shooting amid WGA-SAG-AFTRA strike

Written by Aikantik Bag July 21, 2023 | 12:06 pm 1 min read

Brad Pitt's next film is currently under production

Hollywood has come to a standstill after the historic WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Many projects have been hampered as the actors and writers demanded higher streaming-era pay and to put a guard on AI usage. Brad Pitt's upcoming untitled Formula One film was reported to have stopped production due to the strike, but Lewis Hamilton confirmed that the team is shooting in Hungary.

They are shooting portions using the drivers

Hamilton serves as the co-producer of the Apple Studios bankrolled film. The racer said, "Fortunately for us, you can see the team is here, APX is here, and we're still filming luckily with the drivers that we have. So hopefully we can continue to still get some important parts of the filming done." However, not much is revealed about the film.

More about the film

Reportedly, the movie revolves around an aged driver (Pitt) coming out of retirement to race against a rookie (Damson Idris). The aged driver will be a part of a fictional team named APX GP. The crew is shooting the film at Hungaroring amid the Hungarian Grand Prix. However, there have been no details if Pitt will be there for the shoot.

