Kevin Costner asked to pay this much as child support

Written by Aikantik Bag July 12, 2023 | 02:16 pm 1 min read

Hollywood actor Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner's divorce has been in the news for some time. As per a recent development, a judge has ruled that the actor must pay $1,29,755 per month as a part of child support to their three children. This verdict comes after Baumgartner appealed for $2,48,000 per month. This amount is separate from spousal support.

More details about the divorce proceedings

Costner informed the court that he could not afford the requested amount due to his job uncertainty. Judge Thomas Anderle also ordered Costner to pay $2,00,000 as part of attorney's fees and $1,00,000 as a part of forensic costs. The divorce proceedings also had disagreements on the terms of their prenuptial agreement which included Baumgartner vacating their home.

At the work front

Costner is currently working on his passion project Horizon: An American Saga. The actor is serving as the co-writer and director too. The project has a tentative 220-day-long schedule. Recently, he quit the popular TV show Yellowstone. Per reports, the actor was not liking the arc of his character, John Dutton III leading to his leaving the show.

