Happy birthday, Tigmanshu Dhulia: Best writing projects of actor-director

Written by Isha Sharma July 03, 2023 | 05:15 am 2 min read

Happy birthday, Tigmanshu Dhulia!

The Indian film community best remembers Tigmanshu Dhulia as the commanding, shrewd, conniving Ramadhir Singh in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wassseypur franchise. Dhulia, however, is a man of many talents; he is also a producer, director, and screenplay and dialogue writer. On his 56th birthday, we take a look at his impressive filmography and revisit some projects where Dhulia weaved magic with his pen.

'Tere Mere Sapne' (1996)

Tere Mere Sapne marked the debut film role of Arshad Warsi and was directed by Joy Augustine (who co-wrote the screenplay with Dhulia). This film, released in 1996, also starred Priya Gill, Simran, Chandrachur Singh, and the legendary actor Pran, among others. It is said to be inspired by Mark Twain's novel The Prince and the Pauper. TMS was reportedly Dhulia's first screenwriting credit.

'Dil Se...' (1998)

Many of you might remember Dhulia featured in Mani Ratnam's Dil Se..., but did you know he wrote its Hindi dialogues? The Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer has stood the test of time; naturally, its dialogues have played an integral part in making this fervid love story immortal. It's available on Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video (in different languages).

'Haasil' (2003)

Haasil, starring Irrfan Khan, Ashutosh Rana, and Jimmy Sheirgill, was both written and helmed by Dhulia. IMDb describes the plot as, "Aniruddh, a law-abiding college student, in love with Niharika, gets caught up in college politics and crime and must fight it out for himself when his friend becomes his foe." It was also featured in 40 Retakes: Bollywood Classics You May Have Missed.

'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster' franchise

Dhulia has penned the script for and directed all three movies of the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster franchise—known for their gritty storylines and power-packed performances by the lead actors. The latest film in the series Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, was released in 2018 and was headlined by Sanjay Dutt, Sheirgill, Soha Ali Khan, and Chitrangada Singh. You can stream it on ZEE5.

