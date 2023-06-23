Entertainment

Zoya Akhtar reacts as netizens troll Suhana-Khushi starrer 'The Archies'

Zoya Akhtar reacts as netizens troll Suhana-Khushi starrer 'The Archies'

Written by Aikantik Bag June 23, 2023 | 02:00 pm 1 min read

Zoya Akhtar reacts to social media trolling of 'The Archies'

Zoya Akhtar is one of the defining directors of this generation and she is known for writing exceptional and layered characters. Her upcoming directorial The Archies is in buzz as it marks the debut of starkids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, among other newcomers. The look of the film faced flak for "not looking Indian." Akhtar has responded to the same.

Akhtar questioned netizens about baseless trolling

In an interview with Mid-Day, Akhtar condemned the trolling and said, "Why do you think that? They're all Indian. This is kind of reverse (racism). Are you saying fair Indians are not Indians? How do we define what an Indian looks like?" The film is an Indian adaptation of the celebrated comics and it is set in the 1960s India.

More about the film

Recently, the star cast of the film and Akhtar attended the OTT giant Netflix's TUDUM event in Sao Paulo. The cast performed its title song and unveiled the teaser of the film. The project is set to release in 2023. The cast also includes Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja, among others. Fans are excited for this film.

Share this timeline