Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur's lip-lock scene leads to a Twitter debate

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur's lip-lock scene leads to a Twitter debate

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 15, 2023 | 05:34 pm 3 min read

'Tiku Weds Sheru' is in a soup for this reason

The trailer of Tiku Weds Sheru was dropped on Wednesday, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Hours after its release, the trailer sparked an online debate on Twitter over a kissing scene between the leading pair. The particular scene left netizens divided on whether or not Siddiqui should have kissed an actor half his age. The upcoming title is produced by Kangana Ranaut.

Why does this story matter?

Tiku Weds Sheru had been lying in limbo for a long time before its release date was announced recently. The film was wrapped up in February 2022. Its release was delayed but the movie will now premiere on Amazon Prime Video, later this month. Skipping the theatrical release, it is slated to release on June 23, directly on the OTT.

Netizens slammed actors/producer for the kissing scene

This is for the first time that Siddiqui has been cast opposite Kaur. The two have an age difference of at least 28 years, with Siddiqui and Kaur aged 49 and 21 years old, respectively. The lip-lock scene between the two has miffed netizens so much that they not only slammed the actors and the makers but also called out Kaur's parents.

Drawing comparisons with Ishaan-Tabu's kiss

Those who came out in defense of the actors and the scene questioned why there was no uproar over the kissing scene between Ishaan Khatter and Tabu in Netflix's A Suitable Boy. Some of the users also argued that if it's okay for Shah Rukh Khan to romance a younger actor, then why is it an issue with Siddiqui?

In support of 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Netizens lambasted Ranaut for her 'hypocrisy'

Many users started a moralistic discussion on the scene saying how it was legally alright for Siddiqui to kiss Kaur, but not morally. Amidst this, some users also attacked Ranaut for her "hypocrisy." One Twitter user slammed Ranaut saying she doesn't have the right to raise a finger against Bollywood, adding that there is a limit to her hypocrisy.

Ranaut faced the brunt for it

About 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Directed by Sai Kabir, Tiku Weds Sheru is about a couple wanting to make a mark in the entertainment business. With similar aspirations of becoming a star, the two get married. The film highlights the struggles of people in Mumbai and is loaded with funny one-liners. According to Ranaut, it's an ode to the city of Mumbai. It also marks her maiden production venture.

Share this timeline