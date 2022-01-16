5 actors who could be great choices for 'Matka King'

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 16, 2022, 09:02 pm 2 min read

Do you think these actors can play 'Matka King'?

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and Sairat director Nagraj Manjule are collaborating for a series on matka, a popular form of gambling. Based on the life of Ratan Khatri—considered the founding father of gambling in India—the series, tentatively titled Matka King, offers an interesting premise. Though the cast hasn't been finalized, we have listed five possible contenders who could do justice to the titular role.

Number 1 Abhishek Bachchan

Junior Bachchan's last release, Bob Biswas, proved he can pull off any complex character with ease. If you look at his OTT choices, the Guru star transitioned smoothly from films to small screens. Bachchan's portrayal of scamster Hemant Shah in The Big Bull or his character of a local goon named Bittu in Ludo, the actor's recent performances have been applauded by the audience.

Number 2 Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The Sacred Games star, last seen in Netflix releases Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men, is another strong contender for Khatri's role. The best thing about Siddiqui is he always adds an element of empathy to his character, which touches the audience. Be it SP Jaideep's character in SRK starrer Raees or the titular role in Thackeray, he always adds depth to his roles.

Number 3 Pratik Gandhi

Real-life characters and Pratik Gandhi have become synonymous with each other. His portrayal of Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992 had given him the title of OTT king. Check out Spotify's Gangistan where he plays a crime journalist convincingly. In the coming days, we will get to see him portraying more different and interesting roles. The versatility makes him an ideal choice for Matka King.

Number 4 Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi's most recent releases Chehre and Dybbuk didn't do wonders, but his performance was liked by the audience. The 42-year-old essayed different roles in The Dirty Picture, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and Tigers, which changed his image from a serial kisser to a serious actor. And, his next is YRF's Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. Don't you think he can pull off Matka King?

Number 5 Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub

Ayyub, who made his debut with No One Killed Jessica (2011), has portrayed diverse roles in films like Raanjhanaa, Raees, Article 15, and Atrangi Re. He has been showcasing different shades in supportive roles that have been quite impactful. His portrayal of Shiva Shekhar in the 2021 web series Tandav depicted intensity and conviction. Do you think this NSD alumnus can play Matka King?