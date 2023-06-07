Entertainment

Happy birthday, Amrita Rao: 5 lesser-known facts about 'Vivah' actor

Happy birthday, Amrita Rao: 5 lesser-known facts about 'Vivah' actor

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 07, 2023, 04:10 am 3 min read

Renowned actor Amrita Rao turned 42 on Wednesday

Amrita Rao has established herself as a prominent figure in the Bollywood industry—thanks to her girl-next-door image portrayals in films like Main Hoon Na and Vivah. From her debut in Ab Ke Baras to her performance in Jolly LLB, Rao's onscreen presence has consistently captivated audiences. On her 42nd birthday on Wednesday, let's delve into some lesser-known facts about this adorable and talented actor.

Have you seen Rao in Alisha Chinoy's music video pre-debut?

Prior to her Bollywood debut, Rao appeared in a music video for Alisha Chinoy's song Woh Pyar Mera in 2001. In the video, Rao captivated viewers with her adorable screen presence, sporting a bucket hat as she navigated her character's emotions for a theater director. Notably, her debut in the 2002 film Ab Ke Baras earned her a Filmfare nomination for Best Female Debut.

When Rao became MF Husain's muse after Madhuri Dixit

In an interesting turn of events, renowned painter MF Husain expressed his admiration for Rao, stating that "hers was the only face that excited him after Madhuri Dixit." In 2017, Rao shared a throwback video that showcased the late painter live painting her face on his canvas. It's worth mentioning that Husain became a fan of Rao after watching her in the film Vivah.

When Rao was honored with the 'most-desirable' woman tag

"I know I'm desirable," stated Rao in a 2009 interview after she secured the 24th spot in Times's Most Desirable Women list the aforementioned year. Again in 2011, she made it to the coveted list—which mentioned actors like Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas—and secured the 23rd position. After denying getting plastic surgery in 2007, Rao reportedly went under the knife in 2009.

Times she turned down big projects

Rao has always been selective in choosing projects, and on occasions, she has declined certain roles. One notable incident occurred when Rao was offered a film by Yash Raj Films, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which involved a kissing scene. More recently, Rao turned down Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, as she was offered the role of Sonam Kapoor's sister, which went to Swara Bhasker.

Rao and Deepika Padukone are relatives

Rao comes from a traditional Konkani family, and there is an intriguing connection in her lineage. Her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt were second cousins. The actor, back in an interview, revealed that Dutt had a significant impact on Rao's film career. On a separate note, in 2019, Rao and Deepika Padukone became relatives when Padukone's female cousin married Rao's male cousin.