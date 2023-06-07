Entertainment

Happy birthday, Ektaa Kapoor: Serials that made her 'TV Queen'

Ektaa Kapoor turned 48 years old on Wednesday (June 7)

Ektaa Kapoor is the undisputed queen of Indian television. From saas-bahu dramas to light family entertainers, Kapoor has backed many TV serials. She also made acting careers of many popular names such as Smriti Irani, Ronit Roy, Sakshi Tanwar, and others. On her 48th birthday, let's revisit the serials that brought her the name and fame in the industry.

'Hum Paanch'

Every '90s kid would remember watching Hum Paanch. Much before Sarabhai V/s Sarabhai or Khichdi, it was this serial that was a favorite sitcom of every Indian TV viewer. Starring Ashok Saraf, Priya Tendulkar, and Shoma Anand, Hum Paanch also starred Vidya Balan as one of the five daughters. It aired between 1995 to 1999 and then returned for a sequel in 2005-2006.

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi gave the iconic characters of Mihir Virani and Tulsi Virani to the Indian audience. With this serial, the characters became every Indian household's favorite son and daughter-in-law. The serial starred Irani as Tulsi, and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir, who was later replaced by Roy. It aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008.

'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'

The prime time slot of Indian television in the early 2000s was dominated by Kapoor's serials. There was barely any difference in the popularity that Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii enjoyed in comparison to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Also aired between 2000-2008, it made Tanwar (Parvati Agarwal), Kiran Karmarkar (Om Agarwal), Ali Asgar (Kamal Agarwal), and others, stars.

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

After Kyuki..., Ronit Roy returned to work with Kapoor once again as Mr. Bajaj in the 2001 serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan as Prerna and Anurag Basu while featuring Urvashi Dholakia as the vamp, Komolika. Kapoor returned with a sequel by the same title in 2018, starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandez, and Hina Khan in the lead.

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'

Tanwar, who had already become a star after Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, was loved much more for her on-screen chemistry with Ram Kapoor. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, which aired between 2011 to 2014, features the lead actors as Priya Kapoor and Ram Kapoor, respectively. It was followed by second and third seasons starring Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles.